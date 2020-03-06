CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Manton man accepted two pleas recently in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with child abuse and criminal sexual conduct offense.
Jimmy Allen Rollo Sr. pleaded no contest to fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2015-Sept. 1, 2015 in Cedar Creek Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, three counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, will be dismissed at sentencing.
He also pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2017-Sept. 1, 2017 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, Rollo Sr. will have a charge of second-degree CSC dismissed at sentencing.
He faces up to two years in prison at sentencing which should occur sometime in April.
In each case, $1,000 cash or surety bonds were continued by the court and Rollo Sr. should be sentenced sometime in April.
