Manton man takes plea for part in armed robbery, drug-related incident

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Manton man agreed to a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a November armed robbery in Cadillac.
Ronnie Eugene Buck pleaded guilty to aid and abet third-degree home invasion and aid and abet larceny from a person for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of aid and abet armed robbery, aid, and abet first-degree home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery will be dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of the agreement, both sides have agreed to seek a sentence on the lower half of the guidelines and Buck has agreed to provide truthful testimony and conduct interviews with law enforcement against co-defendant Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.
In July, Buck was charged in 84th District Court with one count each of aid and abet armed robbery, aid and abet first-degree home invasion of a residence on East Nelson Street for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faced up to life in prison.
McKinney is alleged to have committed an armed robbery and also is alleged to have conspired with William Lewis Comstock III and Buck to commit the armed robbery.
Cadillac Police Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of East Nelson Street around 3:11 p.m. on Nov. 8 to a complaint of a home invasion involving a firearm, according to a Cadillac Police Department press release in November. A woman told police she was home by herself when a man she didn’t know entered her home and brandished a gun, the release said.
It is alleged McKinney pointed the weapon at the woman and threatened her before leaving the home with some property, police said. He then fled from the home through a door on the north side of the house, according to police.
In addition to the plea for his part in the armed robbery, Buck also pleaded guilty to a charge of use of methamphetamine and disorderly person — jostling for his connection with an incident on May 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of meth and domestic violence second offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
Bond was remanded or revoked and Buck is awaiting sentencing.
