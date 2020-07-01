CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Manton man is facing a prison sentence after he recently took a plea regarding domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment offenses in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Isiah Thomas Baldwin pleaded no contest to one count of domestic violence and attempted unlawful imprisonment for his connection with an incident on Jan. 26 in Cedar Creek Township. He also pleaded guilty to a third offense notice that was added to the domestic violence offense, court records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison on the domestic violence charge and 7.5 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines for the attempted unlawful imprisonment offense.
As part of the plea, charges of unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Baldwin was convicted last October for possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to jail time, fines, and 24 months probation. While on probation, he was charged for his connection to the January incident.
The conviction for the January incident also resulted in a guilty finding for a probation violation on his drug-related case. As a result, Baldwin faces up to 10 years in prison on the probation violation.
"Both meth and domestic violence are top priority cases for our office. Drug crimes are not victimless crimes," Elmore said. "Drug addiction can and often results in hurting others around the user. We need to continue to push hard against drugs in our community for the sake of the user, their families, and the community."
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court related to the January incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.