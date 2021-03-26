LUDINGTON — A 27-year-old Manton man will have to wait until April before he has his probable cause conference following his arraignment earlier this month on murder, drunken driving and other driving offenses in Mason County's 79th District Court.
David Allen Wellington had his probable cause conference rescheduled Wednesday for April 21 due to scheduling issues with Mason County Prosecutor's Office. Wellington was charged earlier this month with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of operating while intoxicated causing miscarriage or stillbirth, one count of failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a license for his connection with an incident on March 1 in Mason County's Branch Township.
If convicted, Wellington is facing life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wellington is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 1:42 p.m on March 1, Mason County law enforcement agencies and first responders were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-10 near Walhalla Road in Mason County's Branch Township, according to a press release issued by the office of Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink. The investigation showed the victims, David Lee Mclain-Williams, his girlfriend Ashley Nicole Plotts and their unborn son, were driving a Buick Terraza when their vehicle was struck by a Jeep Patriot at an excessive speed, according to the press release.
All three died, as a result, of the injuries sustained in the crash and the press release said with the assistance of on-scene civilians, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Mason County Sheriff's Office apprehended Wellington. The Manton man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene on foot, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed alcohol consumption by Wellington was alleged to be a likely contributor to the crash. Wellington was arrested after that initial investigation. Following the review of the reports, legal research and consideration of the circumstances of the case, Kreinbrink moved forward with the above charges.
