MANTON — Bob Borin understands what's it's like to find joy in unexpected places.
The 73-year-old son of a Holocaust survivor, Borin has made it his life's mission to spread joy during even the darkest of times.
"I have to give people some hope," Borin told the Cadillac News recently. "I have to get the word out somehow. I have to put a smile on kids' faces."
At his 40-acre property outside Manton, Borin has created an oasis of positive thinking, inspiration, compassion and youthful adventure called "Borinville."
There are several homes on the property as well as a kid's train station, a 10-acre lake, a shanty that serves as a tunnel for the train, and various other natural and man-made features.
Jim and Peggy Rice, who moved onto Bob's property after their home was destroyed by a fire in 2018, have been helping to get the property ready for visitors over the last several months.
"People have told us, 'it's like a little dream,'" Jim said. "The land is really carved out and looking good now. Doing this has given me a purpose."
Borinville's centerpiece attraction is a quarter-mile "Storybook Walk" featuring 13 pages from the children's book Borin wrote called "Finding Joy: The World Through the Eyes of Tommy B. Turtle," with illustrations by local artist, "Simon."
At the end of the walk, kids will be able to see some of the animals featured in the story, along with other creatures that Jim and Peggy have been taking care of, including eight baby goats and a Shetland pony.
While he takes pains to avoid making "grandiose" statements, Borin admits that his goals with Borinville are pretty ambitious.
"If you can give something to the world, I believe it's your duty to," Borin said. "All it takes is one person, then that person tells someone else, then you have the multiplicity effect."
Visitors are invited to come check out Borinville any time, at no cost. Those interested in coming out should call Jim at (231) 878-5243 or Bob at (231) 920-4091 to schedule an appointment.
Kids age 12 and under are invited to bring along their fishing poles and angling gear to fish the manmade lakes of Borinville, which are stocked with rainbow trout.
Borinville is located at 6538 North 39 Road, in Wexford County.
