MANTON — It was always Neal Bennett’s dream for there to be a brand new sign in front of the Manton Veterans Memorial Museum.
A few days before Labor Day, Bennett’s dream came true and while he’s no longer alive to see it himself, those who knew him say there’s no doubt he would approve.
Late last year, Bennett passed away at the age of 89.
Raised in Manton, Bennett served in the Navy during the Korean War and was in the insurance business downstate before eventually retiring back to Lake Billings. In 2002, when the museum was constructed and dedicated, he was a volunteer. Around 2015, he took over as the curator.
In addition to serving as the museum curator, Bennett also oversaw a 1,500-square-foot expansion of the facility several years ago.
Bennett loved giving personalized tours with special attention to the hundreds of pictures of area service men and women that line the walls. Since he went to school with most of them, he knew their stories.
Before he passed away, Bennett donated a sum of money to the museum and told organizers he would really love to see a new sign put up.
Museum volunteer Joe Hurlburt said they decided to use that money exactly how Bennett would have liked it to be used, and contacted Manton-based Krazy Kat Signs to build a custom sign.
The sign is visible right off Michigan Avenue, next to one of the military cannons adjacent to the museum entrance. It features an American flag design, seals showing the various branches of the military, and a message on the bottom stating, “Sign Donated in Loving Memory of Neal Bennett.”
“We were just delighted to see it,” Hurlburt said. “All I can say is it’s outstanding.”
Inside the museum, there is another display in honor of Bennett; it includes his military flag, portrait, two plaques, pictures with family members, a couple of his medals, and other items. It is above the entryway to the museum expansion he oversaw several years ago.
Bennett’s son, Bob, told the Cadillac News that it was his father’s wish to have his flag hung up in the museum.
Bob added that even with the challenges presented by the pandemic last fall, they were able to give his father a proper military funeral with a 21-gun salute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.