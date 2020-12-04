MANTON — Shelly Helsel cried for about a day when she found out that Project Christmas had been canceled this year.
Then she got to work.
The Cadillac-area mainstay of the holiday season, which provided families with gifts and food, had to be called off due to the difficulty of running the program while maintaining social distancing.
But Helsel, owner of Larson's Floral and Gifts, has an idea for how to help families in a socially distant way. She's roped in Mike Moffit of Bostick's Drugstore, and the two are leading the charge to pull off Manton Mobile Christmas, a drive-through Christmas assistance program.
Families who need or want help won't have to register. It's first-come, first-served; however, it will also have a little less choice involved.
"We can't have people getting out of their vehicles. We're going to have people driving through," Helsel explained.
Helsel said organizers have been tossing ideas around about how to set up the toy giveaway.
One idea is to have people drive up, tell a volunteer the number of kids and their ages "and then shoot it to the person who's at the toy table so that they can get something ready so when the car comes in, it's just loaded into the back" alongside a box of food.
Moffit said he's ordered turkeys from Ebels.
Right now, the organizers are still collecting donations.
You can drop off gifts at Bostick's Drugstore, Larson's Florals and Gifts, True North Gas Staton, Manton Mini Mart, Latitude 44, Family Dollar and Living Word Ministries.
Helsel says there's been an outpouring of support for Manton Mobile Christmas.
"I've emptied that box—I don't even know how many times now," Helsel said of the box at the front of her store.
"We're so grateful for everyone who has helped so far," Helsel said.
Manton Mobile Christmas is accepting donations until Dec. 8. Specific needs include non-perishable food, children's coats, hats and gloves; children's toys and monetary donations.
The drive-up event itself is on Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Living Word Ministries, 800 South Michigan Ave, Manton.
