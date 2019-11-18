Manton motel burn victim faces insurance hurdle in removing trach tube

MANTON — In the words of Brian Adams, the teenager who was severely burned over 85% of his body in an explosion at the Manton Green Mill Motel in the spring of 2017, things in his life right now are “going.‘
Adams’ indifferent attitude belies a tremendous amount of adversity he’s faced since the explosion, which was caused by his mother cooking butane hash oil in their motel room.
From that point onward, Adams has undergone countless surgeries and skin graft procedures and his father, Rob Adams, has dealt with the endless piles of paperwork associated with the medical treatment.
This month, doctors will perform a lip reconstruction surgery on Brian, as well as several operations on his hands and joints to allow better movement in those areas. He also is scheduled to have a procedure done to remove some staples and stitches.
Rob said the majority of Brian’s operations are more or less covered by insurance or through the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Shriners have been a godsend, Rob said, although the family still struggles to make ends meet.
“We’ve had to push trips to Boston back because of finances and barriers that not having the finances cause,‘ said Rob, whose ability to make money is hindered by being the only person in the household who knows how to clean and manage Brian’s trach tube.
A tracheostomy is a surgical procedure to create an opening through the neck into the trachea. A tube is placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs, according to the National Institutes of Health. Following the explosion, Brian had to have a trach tube installed in order for him to breathe.
About a year ago, Brian was scheduled to have the tube removed, which would have given him more freedom in his day-to-day activities and reprieved his father from having to constantly maintain the apparatus.
Some complications arose, however, as the procedure wasn’t covered by insurance here in Michigan, and at the Shriners, they didn’t have the expertise to perform it.
Melissa Brown, with Shriners Hospital for Children, wrote a letter on Brian’s behalf explaining the situation: “(...) the most notable procedure (Brian) continues to be in need of involves his airway,‘ Brown said. “(Brian) has been followed by ENT doctor Christopher Hartnick. Dr. Hartnick operates his practice at a separate facility in the Boston area ... Dr. Hartnick has advised (Brian) is in need of a resection and reconstruction of the trachea, possible slide tracheoplasty. This procedure requires the use of what is known as ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. As a result of this, Robert’s procedure is not able to occur at Shriners Hospital for Children ... The goal of this surgery may eliminate the need for Robert’s current tracheostomy which interferes with his daily activities of living, has major impact on his health quality and parental impact as caregivers.‘
Rob said if Brian receives the surgery recommended by Dr. Hartnick, it is almost a certainty he will be able to retain the use of his voice. Unfortunately, the only surgery that is covered by insurance here in Michigan doesn’t come with this guarantee ... in fact, there is a good chance he could lose his ability to speak if they go with the treatment offered here, Rob said.
It’s a tough situation but neither Brian nor Rob are giving up hope.
“Brian fits the special exceptions clause because no hospital in Michigan was capable of treating him the night of this nightmare,‘ Rob said. “So I’m fighting to get (the recommended treatment) paid for but time is becoming an issue. They will probably keep denying us because of availability in (the Michigan) network. But all I can do is appeal that decision.‘
The procedure is estimated to cost around $150,000, and even with the surgeons and staff waiving all of the fees to reduce the amount of the bill, the cost will be prohibitive, which is why Rob is trying to raise money on his own to pay for it.
Brian’s younger brother, Marcus Thomas, also was severely burned in the explosion but his injuries were relatively minor compared to Brian’s. “He’s doing good ... 100% (finished with treatment),‘ said Brian, who recently had his brother over to spend the night. “He seems in good spirits with a good appetite,‘ confirmed Rob.
For regular updates on how Brian is doing, check out “recovery4brian‘ on Facebook.
