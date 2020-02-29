Manton motel burn victim to have trach tube removed in April

DETROIT — Brian Adams has a full slate of procedures coming up in his ongoing road to recovery following an explosion at a Manton motel in 2017 burned over 90% of his body, including a very important operation that will allow him to breathe normally once again.
Brian and his father, Rob, received some very good news late last year when efforts to raise $150,000 to pay for the operation to remove the 16-year-old's trach tube were successful.
“I’m in absolute shock, to be honest," Rob said at the time. “This has been absolutely the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed ... God is good."
Brian's airway is severely damaged from the fire, with the upper portion open only 0.2 centimeters due to scarring, which means he's had to use a trach tube to breathe.
About a year ago, Brian was scheduled to have the tube removed, which would have given him more freedom in his day-to-day activities and reprieved his father from having to constantly maintain the apparatus. Rob is the only person in the household who knows how to clean and manage Brian’s trach tube.
Rob said the majority of Brian’s operations are more or less covered by insurance or through the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, Massachusetts.
Some complications arose, however, as the procedure to remove the tube wasn’t covered by insurance here in Michigan, and at the Shriners, they didn’t have the expertise to perform it. The only procedure covered here in Michigan was one that carried with it a significant chance of Brian losing his ability to speak.
With the funds now available to pay for the procedure, Brian is getting ready for a slew of hospital visits culminating in the big airway surgery in April.
"We are off to a very optimistic start to 2020 and we are grateful for each and every one of you making sure 2020 is the year Brian will get his independence back and be able to do things like a normal teenager again," Rob wrote on Brian's Gofundme page.
Rob said on March 6, he is scheduled to have surgery on his left hand to improve mobility, along with additional laser surgery on other areas of his body; around March 17-18, he will have surgery to remove his stent, and on April 2, he will have the airway procedure done.
"A lot of moving parts," said Rob, who added that otherwise, Brian is doing good and currently is on the honor roll at school. "Trying to figure out a lot in life but trying to remain positive at the same time."
In his spare time, Rob has been working to start the Brian Adams Foundation to provide a resource for children like Brian. The foundation will include monthly meetups, private chats and events.
Rob said he's registered the name of the foundation with the state and hopes to have it up and running by June.
In May 2017, Brian and his brother, Marcus, were severely burned as a result of an early-morning explosion that occurred at the Green Mill Motel in Manton. The explosion was later discovered to have been caused by the cooking of butane hash oil by the brothers' mother, Amanda Skardoutos.
For regular updates on how Brian is doing, check out “recovery4brian" on Facebook.
