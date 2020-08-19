BOSTON, Mass. — Years of pain, frustration, setbacks and miracles have come down to this week, when Brian Adams is scheduled to undergo one final procedure to remove a trach tube that has been helping him to breathe since 2017.
Brian, who turned 17 in July, was severely burned over 85% of his body three years ago when a butane hash oil lab operated by his mother exploded inside the Manton motel room where they were staying.
Since that time, Brian has undergone countless surgeries to save his life, improve his mobility and repair his skin. Brian's father, Rob Adams, said the road ahead is still a long one, but a major milestone is on the horizon.
Last week, surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital performed two surgeries to begin the process of removing Brian's trach tube and repairing his trachea, which is open only 0.2 centimeters due to damage and scarring from the fire.
Getting to this point has been a journey for Brian and Rob, who over the course of several months were able to fundraise nearly $200,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the $150,000 procedure, which wasn't covered under insurance; Rob said the only procedures that were covered under insurance here in Michigan would have carried a significant risk that Brian wouldn't be able to talk again afterward.
The procedures to remove the trach tube originally were scheduled to be done in April but Rob said they had to be postponed as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surgeons began the process of removing the trach tube last week but ran into some complications.
"The scar tissue and damage spread further and the airway basically collapsed when they opened him up," Rob told the Cadillac News last week. "So they had to do another procedure in its place. They had to reopen the areas they worked on the first time ... to add more stitches to his airway. This is why we have to wait more time to remove the trach. They have to make sure the areas hold together. It's harder for the area to heal because of the amount of scar tissue ... everyone is very optimistic ... but it's a waiting game at this point. Every minute seems like an hour."
After hours of agonizing, Rob received the news that the second procedure was a success, although Brian's not out of the woods quite yet.
"He still has his trach in place," Rob said. "It will be a complete success when the trach is out. He will be going back in ... next Thursday and if everything looks good they will reduce the size of his trach for a few days and have him wear a cap on it and if he can handle it, they will remove the trach from his airway two to three days later."
Rob said Brian is in a considerable amount of pain right now but he tries to keep his mind off it by playing games, reading articles and watching YouTube.
"The nurses and doctors have been trying to capture the pain using different meds," Rob said. "Brian is now off of the IV meds and taking medicine by mouth."
Brian added that he has been doing a lot of sleeping lately.
"I’m feeling OK right now," Brian wrote on the Recovery4Brian Facebook page. "I’m in a lot of pain in the area where they had to recut into the surgery site. It’s a relief to have all the tubes out of my nose and throat. That took away a lot of pain. I’m really glad that I can finally eat!"
Brian told the Cadillac News the thing that he's most looking forward to about getting the trach tube removed is "breathing normally" and "being able to do normal stuff."
Rob said he can't express enough gratitude to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston, which has provided many of Brian's operations at no cost.
"They did in fact save my son's life," Rob said. "The Shriners have at every obstacle been right there by our side and helping us push forward."
Rob said the support of people here in Northern Michigan also has been a godsend.
"I can't thank everyone enough for all of the love, support and prayers," Rob said.
Anyone interested in following Brian's progress can look up and like recovery4brian on Facebook.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for further updates on how Brian is doing.
