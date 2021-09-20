MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Manton, Michigan, native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.
Airman Apprentice Chandler Allison is a 2020 Manton Consolidated High School graduate.
“We launch and recover aircraft, as well as move them to proper locations on the flight deck,” said Allison.
Allison joined the Navy one year ago, to eventually become a Navy SEAL.
According to Allison, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Manton.
“My basketball coach, pressing me to be great for four years, helped give me an amazing mindset,” said Allison.
Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions, ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
Allison’s favorite part of serving aboard Iwo Jima is getting to work outside and staying busy.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Allison is most proud of completing a deployment at 19 years old.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Allison, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me because I have the opportunity to serve my country every day,” added Allison.
