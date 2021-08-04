MANTON — It wasn’t the most exciting election for voters in the Manton Consolidated Schools district, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t important.
Although turnout was low, Manton schools’ voters passed an operating millage by a tally of 165 yes votes to 104 no votes. With the passage of the renewal, it will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law.
The renewal voters passed Tuesday is for five years, from 2022 to 2026.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers. The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wexford County Courthouse.
