MANTON -- Manton City Park has remained closed this spring due to coronavirus and stay at home orders, but the park opened up on Friday, May 29.
The park is located at Lake Billings in downtown Manton.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said the stay at home orders have caused the park to lose revenue and possibly some seasonal campers that went elsewhere.
"Normally one of our biggest weekends of the year is Memorial weekend," Cronkhite said. "We are normally full by now and we don't have one."
Cronkhite said the park is important to Manton.
"Lake Billings Park is the heart, it's the jewel of Manton," Cronkhite said.
Cronkhite said it's sad that the park has remained closed this long.
"I don't believe the great outdoors should ever been shut to the people," Cronkhite said.
Allen Rank is a seasonal camper that set up his site on Friday. He has been coming to Manton City Park for seven years.
"It means a lot that the park is opening up," Rank said. "It supports the community."
Rank said he is excited to get out of the house and start the summer.
Cronkhite said they are following CDC guidelines to social distance. The bathrooms will remain closed until the mandate is completely lifted.
"I love it there and I can't wait to get it back open," Cronkhite said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.