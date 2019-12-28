MANTON — When she was a child, 78-year-old Lillian Collier remembers the Manton granary as a place where the train always made a stop, and farmers gathered to buy feed for their livestock.
"It's been there longer than I have," Collier said. "It's a piece of history that should be maintained. I think it's important to keep some of those historic things."
Built in the early 1900s, the Phelps Bros Mill was a facility where grain was distributed to farmers through a series of wooden chutes and an old-fashioned pulley system.
Over the years, ownership of the building changed hands multiple times. Eventually, it was closed permanently and has fallen into a state of disrepair.
In 2012, Beverly Monroe, JoAnne Treiber and others began the process of raising money to restore the building.
Although they have done some work to the granary since purchasing the building several years go, Treiber said they still need to make numerous improvements before it is fully restored, to the tune of around $100,000.
Recently, Collier put a significant dent in the amount they need to cover renovations — donating $10,000 toward the project.
"It's one of the buildings I'd like to see finished before I die," Collier said. "I would like to see that happen."
Collier's father once owned and operated a cobblestone gas station in Manton at the site of what is now the Manton Mini-Mart, so she has a soft spot in her heart for older buildings.
Treiber said the money will be put to good use: The design of the roof causes water to descend from level to level and pool up in certain areas, causing a lot of damage; it needs to be reconfigured and although they don't know what the cost will be to get this done, Treiber estimated it will be around $10,000.
"We're starting to get bids now," Treiber said.
By summer, Treiber said they'd like to open one of the first rooms in the structure as a Made in Michigan store. She said they'd also like to finish up the second room by the fall and open it as an office or meeting space.
Collier's donation wasn't the only contribution made toward the building's restoration in 2019. Treiber said Krazy Kat Signs completely repainted the old sign of the building, making it look as good as new. She said Lutke Equipment and Manton resident Patrick Otto also donated supplies toward the sign's restoration.
"It was phenomenal," Treiber said. "They just showed up one day and said, 'We're going to repaint your sign.'"
For updates and news on the granary's restoration, look up Manton Area Heritage Restoration Group on Facebook or call (231) 824-3391. Donations to the granary restoration are gladly accepted at PO Box 477 Manton 501(c)3.
