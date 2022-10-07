Manton Police Chief Cory Lipar stepping down; search for replacement has begun

MANTON — After serving about a year and a half as chief of the Manton Police Department, Cory Lipar will be stepping down.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite announced Lipar’s resignation at the last city commission meeting. Cronkhite said “a wonderful opportunity” arose for Lipar and his family, and they’ve decided to move out of the area.
Lipar has served as chief of police since March 2021, when he was hired by the city following the departure of longtime chief of police Mike Long, who had been with the department since 1998.
Prior to becoming Manton’s chief of police, Lipar had been a deputy with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
“I don’t begrudge him at all for moving on,” Cronkhite said. “But it’s sad to see him go. He is a good cop and a good guy. I’m going to miss him. I hope we’ll be able to find someone to replace him who’s comparable.”
Cronkhite said he assembled a hiring committee to choose the city’s next chief of police. The committee is comprised of himself, the city clerk, the head of the human resources committee, the head of the police, fire and safety committee, and a hiring consultant with law enforcement experience.
Several applications have been submitted so far for the position, and Cronkhite said they will be conducting interviews in the near future, with hopes of bringing a candidate before the city commission within the next couple of months.
Anyone interested in applying for the position can drop their application off at the city hall, located at 306 W. Main St.
The Cadillac News left a message for Lipar at the department but did not receive any response by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.