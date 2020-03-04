Manton police chief Mike Long announces retirement

MANTON — Manton Police Chief Mike Long will be stepping down next year after more than two decades of service to the city.
Long, who’s been the chief since 1998, announced last year that he will retire from his position in June of 2021.
Originally hired in Manton as an auxiliary officer under then-Chief Allen Muma in the mid 1990s, Long was selected over one other candidate for the chief position when Muma left the area for a job opportunity in Arizona.
Long’s desire to be an officer began early in his life: he remembers drawing a picture of a police officer when he was a second-grade student — a cute story he hesitated to repeat as it’s become somewhat of a cliche anecdote among other law enforcement professionals.
He’s not sure what drew (no pun intended) him to law enforcement so strongly but theorized it might have something to do with his Irish heritage.
“I appreciate that struggle in life to do what’s right,‘ Long said. “That warrior spirit.‘
Before entering the police academy, Long obtained a degree in corrections from Northwestern Michigan College; he’s subsequently been told that he was the first NMC graduate to become a police chief.
Being chief of a small department in a small city brings its own unique challenges — namely, that he’s primarily responsible for solving the vast majority of crimes.
Long said he’s found the toughest cases to be breaking and enterings and larcenies, mainly because there often isn’t very much evidence left at the scene.
Since he has to solve most of the crimes himself, Long has undergone advanced training similar to what a detective at a larger department would receive.
“I’ve always found that part interesting,‘ Long said. “I just keep on investigating until I get enough evidence to send the case to the prosecutor.‘
Part of that process is talking with people and asking questions — going from person to person and developing leads.
Long said his case success rate is pretty high — around 80-90%, although he added that there doesn’t seem to be nearly the number of crimes committed in the city as when he started.
“It’s definitely a safer, better place to live,‘ Long said. “That was my main objective. Seeing that change has been enough for me. As long as the community and law enforcement continue working together, it will continue to get better automatically.‘
While he’s proud of the way the community has changed for the better, Long said it wasn’t an overnight process and he’s not the sole reason why it’s occurred.
“It’s taken some years to get to this point,‘ Long said. “And other departments (notably the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police) have helped out a lot.‘
One of Long’s most memorable experiences at the department was a year after he became chief, when a deputy for the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was shot during a traffic stop following a bank robbery (the deputy later recovered fully from their injuries).
Long was one of the first officers at the scene of the suspect’s arrest.
“When I turned around, I couldn’t even find my car,‘ Long said. “There were so many officers there. It was a really nice day, too. That always stuck out in my mind — the way people can be (nasty) on such a nice day.‘
In addition to the advanced training that many other officers wouldn’t necessarily be exposed to, Long said his role as chief gave him the opportunity to spend some time in Afghanistan helping to train the country’s police officers.
“The company I went through was called DynCorp and it cost them $50,000 for my month-long training, just for me,‘ Long said. “The job (of chief) has given me the opportunity to do many different things.‘
After retiring, Long said he plans to move to Florida and possibly get into the real estate business.
Manton Clerk Jessica Schisser said they would like to choose Long’s successor at least six months before he leaves in order for the outgoing chief to help them transition into the role.
She said they are in the process of putting together an advisory board made up of city commissioners and other members of the community. The board will be responsible for choosing the next chief.
To help guide this process, Schisser said they will be mailing out a survey to residents asking them their thoughts on the role of law enforcement in Manton.
An example of a question on the survey is the following: “To what extent are you satisfied with your interactions with law enforcement?‘
Schisser said the survey language comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and will help board members choose the best candidate for the position.
Anyone interested in serving on the advisory board is welcomed to call or stop into the Manton Clerk’s Office. She said she’d like to have to board assembled before the end of May.
