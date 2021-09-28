Manton police chief says alcohol consumption in Railroad Park becoming a problem

MANTON — Manton Police Chief Corey Lipar said he’s received a number of complaints recently from residents about people drinking alcohol in public.
Lipar told the city commission recently that people have been drinking within the Railroad Park, where it’s generally prohibited.
“It’s becoming kind of a problem,” Lipar said. “It will be cited now.”
Lipar said fines for drinking in public start at $200 and grow with each subsequent citation, eventually reaching $500.
In addition to stepping up enforcement of the no-drinking policy, Lipar said he planned to put up signs indicating the Railroad Park was an alcohol-free zone.
He said certain exceptions to the law still exist, for example, during special functions where permission to drink is granted ahead of time.
During last week’s commission meeting, Lipar also briefed the commission on instances of homeowners’ pumpkins being damaged, possibly by roving groups of young people.
He said the likely remedy to this trend is a “stern talking to” and advised those in attendance to report to the police department if they notice groups of kids wandering around town, especially at night.
One of the commissioners asked Lipar for an update on how things were going with the enforcement of the blight ordinance. Lipar replied that he’s made some progress with a handful of the chronic violators who for one reason or another have trouble keeping their lawns mowed. He said a few others have not heeded his repeated entreaties and likely will soon be cited.
Also during the meeting, representatives of the Cadillac Loyal Order of the Moose asked the commission if they’d be interested in selling the Bingo equipment within the Manton VFW hall. Commissioners during a previous meeting voted to sell the VFW hall, as it was becoming too expensive to maintain and posed a potential liability.
Commissioner Marcie Wilson made a motion to first get the equipment appraised before agreeing to any kind of sale to the Loyal Order of the Moose. The motion passed and city clerk Jessica Schisser said she would notify the Moose when the appraisal came back so they could make an offer at that time.
As one of the final orders of business, commissioners approved pay raises within a number of departments, including the DPW, fire department and parks department.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite said he had been working for several years to bring wages up to a level comparable to similarly-sized municipalities. He said without being able to offer competitive wages, it has been extremely hard for them to attract employees for certain positions; he said it took months for them to find a new DPW supervisor after Kris Musselman resigned from the post, for example.
“It’s not outrageous (pay),” Cronkhite said. “It’s just standard.”
Commissioner Rick Rayment said he had a few concerns about the proposed raises and commented that the reason wages were lower was because the city had some belt-tightening to do during tough years.
“Is the city going to be able to handle this?” asked Rayment, who added that he believes it’s only a matter of time before the economy turns sour and finances become tight again within the city.
Cronkhite said based on his discussions with department leaders and city auditor, it’s his understanding they’ll be able to handle the pay increases without difficulty.
The commission ultimately approved all the pay raises.
“That is wonderful news,” Cronkhite said. “It’s a good day for Manton.”
