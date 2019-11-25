Manton's newest mayor, Sam Cronkhite, accepts the gavel

MANTON — On Tuesday night, Garry Brown passed the gavel to Sam Cronkhite, signifying the beginning of a new mayoral era for the city of Manton.
Earlier this month, voters chose Cronkhite to be their next mayor by a vote of 110-73. This was Cronkhite’s second run for the mayoral seat; in 2017, he ran against incumbent Brown and lost by a vote of 103-82. Shortly after the defeat, the commission appointed Cronkhite to an empty seat on the board of commissioners.
Cronkhite said the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday was “fantastic,‘ and well attended by family, friends, and brothers from the Masonic Lodge, of which both he and Brown are members.
Earlier this year, Brown announced he would not be running for reelection.
Brown was first appointed to an empty seat on the city commission in April 2013 and then was elected in November of that year to a four-year term. He later was appointed as mayor following the resignation of Michele Hoitenga, who went on to serve as Michigan’s 102nd District representative.
“I figured it was just enough,‘ Brown told the Cadillac News in May. “I came here to retire. I gave back to the community, so now it’s time to step aside.‘
During his time as mayor, Brown said he was able to contribute to a lot of projects of which he is very proud. One of those projects is cleaning up blight in the city through efforts such as the annual cleanup day and other initiatives to inspire homeowners to tidy up their properties.
As a commissioner, Cronkhite said he learned a lot from Brown, and as mayor, which is mostly a non-voting position on the commission, he said he has a couple goals he’d like to achieve while in office.
“There are some programs I’d like to keep going,‘ Cronkhite said. “Like the blight program. We also have an animal control problem I’d like to address, maybe by giving ordinances more teeth. I’d also like to bring some commerce to Manton. We’ll see what happens.‘
The mayoral term lasts for two years, with the next election for the seat occurring in 2021.
