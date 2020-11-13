Manton’s ‘walking encyclopedia’ on military history, Neal Bennett, passes away

MANTON — The Manton community recently lost a wellspring of knowledge, stories, humor and kindness with the passing of Neal Bennett, past curator of the Manton Area Veterans Memorial Museum.
“Mr. Bennett was a walking encyclopedia of all things war related,‘ said state Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, on her Facebook page. “Sharp as a tack, and I learned so much from him. I treasured my conversations with him on politics, history, war, life and religion.‘
Raised in Manton, Bennett was in the insurance business downstate before eventually retiring back to Lake Billings. In 2002, when the museum was constructed and dedicated, he was a volunteer. Around 2015, he took over as the curator.
“I inherited the title of curator,‘ he said at the time. “I enjoy it.‘
Bennett loved giving personalized tours with special attention to the hundreds of pictures of area service men and women that line the walls. Since he went to school with most of them, Bennett knew their stories.
He was born June 2, 1931, in Owosso, Michigan to Clifford and Nettie (Bass) Bennett. He was raised in a variety of cities within Michigan before settling in Manton and was one of five brothers and sisters.
A Korean War veteran who served in the Navy, Bennett said he remembered a time when veterans of his generation weren’t treated with the same respect as those who came before them.
“We came after the Greatest Generation,‘ Bennett told the Cadillac News in 2018. “People had such respect for them because they won their war. We (Korean War veterans) didn’t get the same treatment. They didn’t even consider it a war until years after it was over. That stuck with me.‘
Honoring the sacrifices that veterans have made for their country was a big motivation for Bennett, but he said the No. 1 reason he poured his heart and soul into the museum for so many years was a promise he made to founders Neil Perry and John Robbins.
“I felt an obligation to them,‘ Bennett said. “We were all friends and they asked me to help. I agreed. I inherited this as a labor of love.‘
In addition to serving as the museum curator, Bennett also oversaw a 1,500-square-foot expansion of the facility a handful of years ago.
Wexford County Commissioner Joe Hurlburt recalls how persistent Bennett was in getting him involved with the museum.
“I used to call him Uncle Neal,‘ Hurlburt remembered fondly. “He was a walking piece of that museum. He used to tell me, ‘you never know who’s going to through those doors or what they’ll bring with them.’ We can never fill his shoes, we can only hope to do our best. He was one heck of a mentor to continue the legacy of the museum.‘
Bennett, 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8.
There will be no visitation or luncheon for Bennett due to the coronavirus. With state limitations on occupancy, there will be a private immediate family only funeral service held on Friday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., which will be streamed online for remote attendance. Immediately following the funeral service at approximately 3:30 p.m., there will be an interment service at Fairview Cemetery for the extended family and friends which will also be streamed online for remote attendance (depending on cellular quality).
Streaming details can be found at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
