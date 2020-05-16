MANTON — Perpetually awaiting word from the governor's office on whether or not public gatherings will be permitted in the coming months, Manton Consolidated Schools is moving ahead with graduation plans, even if that means they'll have to change them later on.
District Superintendent Len Morrow said their plan is to hold ceremonies June 21 at the high school football field, where they'll likely be able to adhere to whatever social distancing guidelines the state eventually issues.
Originally scheduled for this Sunday in the high school gymnasium, Morrow said the only way they'd be able to hold graduations under the current Stay Home, Stay Safe restrictions would be to host some sort of online ceremony.
Morrow said it's entirely possible that restrictions on public gatherings will still be in effect on June 21. If that's the case, they'll postpone graduation until the next month and if necessary, the month after.
"We have no way of knowing what we'll be allowed to do," Morrow said. "There's no guarantee that things will change (by June 21). It's been really frustrating. We want to try to develop something for our kids that's meaningful."
Morrow said if and when they're given the green light to hold a ceremony, things probably will look a lot different this year.
For one thing, it's likely that both students and attendees in the stands will be required to stand or sit at least six feet apart at all times, which may look quite bizarre, considering the stands typically are packed with spectators who are close together.
In the absence of the usual fanfare that comes with high school graduation, a group of parents has been working with the district to recognize the students in whatever way they can.
One of the things they've done is put up signs in front of the school showing pictures and the names of every member of the graduating class of 2020.
Group member Lisa Musselman said they're also planning to hold a parade this Sunday at 3 p.m., when the school would have held their graduation ceremony.
Musselman said the parade will feature the graduating seniors, and will take the "Harvest Fest parade route" from the intersection of 5th Street and M-42 to the Shell gas station, then to the football field.
She said seniors will be encouraged to walk or drive in the parade, wearing their caps and gowns, team jerseys or whatever else they like.
"It's all about them," Musselman said.
The names of each senior will be read aloud as they round the corner at the Shell gas station heading toward the football stadium.
Morrow said the district will light up the scoreboard at the football stadium and flash the names of all graduating seniors in front of the school on Sunday, as well.
Currently, Musselman said about half of the graduating class has indicated they intend to participate in the parade but all are welcomed. All she asks is that seniors give her a call if they intend to be in the parade, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines for this type of event.
Musselman can be reached at (231) 920-1788.
