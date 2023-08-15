MANTON — There are many reasons, but the simple fact is Manton Consolidated Schools needs to ask its community members for financial help.
Manton Superintendent Len Morrow said this community request seems to be on a 10-year cycle. The last time the district went to the Manton community was in 2014, and with the start of 2024 only a few short months away, Morrow said it is necessary to ask the community for support of a bond proposal.
Although the state has been trying to put every school district on a level playing field, when it comes to funding over the past several years, Morrow said his community needs to understand there have been years of inequity in school funding.
“Manton has been at the base foundation since the onset of how schools received funding since it changed in the mid-90s. We got the bare amount from the state year after year,” he said. “During that time, the school district did what it could to make sure staff were paid, operations continued and did upkeep on what we could with the amount of money given. After years of (getting the minimum) you don’t have the funds. The state doesn’t provide the funds to build a new roof so that takes years of saving, but it’s not possible due to the amount given.”
The change in funding Morrow is referencing is Proposal A.
In March 1994, Michigan voters approved the Michigan education finance amendment, known as Proposal A, which was a legislatively referred constitutional amendment. It was approved by the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate in December 1993, which sent the proposal to the voters to decide.
The purpose of Proposal A was to reform Michigan’s educational finance system. It was seen as a solution to residents’ frustrations over high property taxes and inequities in funding for local school districts across Michigan. Proposal A was designed to overhaul Michigan’s educational finance system and provide property tax.
Proposal A eliminated the use of local property taxes as a source of school funding and created a new state education tax. School districts began to get per-pupil payments from the state.
The state sales tax increased from four cents to six cents on the dollar. The extra two cents were to go to the school aid fund, the state budget for schools.
It also required the state’s lowest-funded school districts to receive a basic level of education funding, which raised the amount they received and significantly closed the gap between low-funded schools and others.
While in theory that all sounded good, Proposal A has had it detractors over the years.
Because it is based on sales tax, the economy can impact the amount of school funding. Couple that with declining enrollment rates and yet another reason for detractors. Despite the decrease in funding due to the loss of students that didn’t mean the cost of “doing business” declined. It also doesn’t take into account unfunded mandates that sometimes come with big price tags to implement.
So, with all that in mind, Morrow said districts usually have to put band-aids many issues. This can include only replacing the worst segments of cement, patching roofs and replacing windows on an as-needed basis. Morrow said this is where the rainy-day fund or budget fund balances districts have come into play.
“You have to have savings because what happens if the boiler goes out or a bus is deemed not safe? You have to have that money for unexpected things,” he said. “In that process, you are just not able to take a large chunk of money to build a new parking lot when the potholes get big.”
That is why, over time, school districts need to go to the community with bond proposals. It allows the district to fix things that it has been putting band-aids on.
WHAT IS THE DISTRICT ASKING FOR?
When voters go to the polls in November, they will have to decide if they want to support a $7.4 million bond proposal.
Currently, the district has two active bonds that collect a total of five mills. One of the current bonds collects 2.22 mills and the other collects 2.78, according to Morrow. The new bond would be for a maximum of five mills, but Morrow said it will increase as the other bonds are paid off. He also said the proposed bond would be for no longer than 16 years.
“The tax rate for the next 16 years would remain the same as it is now, which is five mills,” he said.
He also said what someone who is living in the Manton School District is paying now is what they will continue to pay if the proposed bond passes. He said the bond language states that the estimated millage rate in 2024 is 1.15 mills but over the entire length of the bond it averages out to 3.05 mills.
When it comes to the bond Manton voters are being asked to decide in November, Morrow said the first thing the bond will address is the growth of the district’s band program.
He said currently, the band room being used is designed to house a maximum of 40 to 50 students and there are 70. Morrow said it is anticipated that that number will increase to 100. What that means is that one out of every three kids in the high school will be in that band room. While it is a great problem to have and speaks highly of the district’s band program, Morrow said it remains a problem, nonetheless. During the pandemic, Morrow said the band had to utilize the cafeteria to allow for proper social distancing.
The second thing the bond will take care of is the district’s athletic complex.
He said the district purchased 47 acres north of the current complex and the idea is to use that property to expand parking and build additional baseball and softball fields. He also said the district would build a regulation cross-country course.
He said Manton has one baseball field for three teams and anyone who has been out to the athletic complex during summer little league knows there are not enough fields. He said it is a simple situation where there is a need for more space that will benefit the district but also the community via summer recreation leagues.
He also said parking is a big problem.
“They park along the road and we are always wondering whose windshield will get broken out,” he said. “Parking is desperately needed even for track meets we need overflow parking. When we ran some track meets we had people parking at the high school and walking to the athletic complex.”
Morrow said the district hasn’t had a regulation course in years, but fortunately, the Veterans Serving Veterans Park allowed Manton to use their new course. While the course is great, Morrow said the district would love to host its meets in its community.
Although there are other things that he would like the bond to cover, it is hard with rising costs and inflation. He said the perfect example is buses.
“We have a 2022 bus that we purchased for $88,000 and two years later the cost is $135,000. That is a 50% increase over two years,” he said. “When you are trying to plan for something and then it is 50% more in two years, that is a lot, especially when you are getting the minimum.”
He also said because they are seeking the bond in November, the band room and upgrades at the athletic complex will not start until the summer of 2025. Bids would have to go out this fall and without the bond passed it doesn’t make sense to do that, Morrow said. The second phase of construction would be in the summer of 2026.
As a result, the two aforementioned projects will be completed if the bond passes, and if costs stabilize or lower, there could be other projects the bond helps to complete. Morrow, however, doesn’t believe that is likely to happen.
ANOTHER WAY TO GET PROJECTS DONE
While the proposed bond likely won’t be able to cover other projects other than the band room and athletic complex upgrades, Morrow said the district is asking its community to support a sinking fund.
A sinking fund is a savings account into which a local school district can deposit voter-approved local millage revenue to pay cash for projects or repairs as they arise rather than having to borrow through short-term notes or long-term bonds, according to the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators. Sinking funds provide districts with a cost-effective alternative to borrowing or bonding for some expenditures because they require none of the associated interest costs nor legal fees.
Using a sinking fund, the school district accesses the money on hand to pay for projects as they are completed, the MASA said. Since the school district has not borrowed money for the projects, no debt is incurred and it does not pay interest on the money used.
Morrow said the district is seeking a 3-mill sinking fund and that would be for 10 years. He also said that would be a new tax. It is estimated that it would generate roughly $500,000 each year. Projects like replacing the parking lot and sidewalks, a new roof, replacing the windows in the entire complex, lockers, playground equipment, security upgrades and new buses are all things that could be completed.
“The difference between the bond and the sinking fund is the bond is a loan paid over time while the sinking fund comes directly to the school,” he said. “Every dollar has to be spent on capital improvement and any sinking fund can be spent on transportation, too.”
If approved, Morrow said the hope is the sinking fund will make it so there isn’t a need for a bond every 10 years because those issues will be taken care of instead of simply patching issues. Morrow said it is anticipated that there will be community forums later this month or in September. He also said there could be more in October.
