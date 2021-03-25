MANTON — Spring break is about to start on March 27, but students at Manton Consolidated Schools will be finishing this last week of school from home.
Wednesday, Manton Superintendent Len Morrow released a letter that said students would finish the current week virtually before starting spring break. In the letter, Morrow said Tuesday he was notified of two more positive cases in the district and an additional three Wednesday morning.
Although they have been able to remain open for face-to-face learning, the district found itself in a situation where due to positive COVID-19 cases and the quarantines that come with it, there are not enough staff to provide the essentials needed to stay open Thursday and Friday.
Morrow also said in the letter he understood the hardships this creates for families but there was no other option available. With students going virtual the rest of this week, Morrow said classes will resume with face-to-face instruction after spring break on Monday, April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.