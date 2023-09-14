MANTON — In the coming weeks, Manton Consolidated Schools will host multiple meetings to explain what two upcoming ballot proposals will mean for the district’s voters.
The first meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the high school Ranger Room and will discuss the bond and sinking fund the district is asking voters to approve during the upcoming November General Election.
Manton Superintendent Len Morrow said the upcoming meetings will provide voters with accurate information related to the two ballot proposals.
“We think it is important that they have accurate information on what they are voting for,” he said. “People can hear things and conclusions can be drawn and we want to walk people through how things are spelled out.”
Morrow said the meetings will start with a presentation detailing the scope of the bond and the sinking fund. and then there will be the opportunity to tour different areas of the district buildings that will benefit if both proposals pass. This will include a trip to the athletic complex, according to Morrow.
While the meetings are anticipated to last two hours, Morrow said people are not required to stay for the whole time. If they want to hear the information and skip the tour, they can do that, he said.
“We don’t want it to be a burden for people to attend. We want to value their time and provide education on the bond and sinking fund,” he said.
A second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Ranger Room. The format of that meeting will be the same as the meeting held on Sept. 27. Morrow said people only need to attend one of the meetings unless they have questions they want to ask.
Voters are being asked to support a $7.4 million bond proposal. If passed, the tax rate for the next 16 years would remain the same as it is now and be a constant 5 mills, according to Morrow.
Currently, the district has two active bonds that collect a total of five mills. One of the current bonds collects 2.22 mills and the other collects 2.78, according to Morrow. The new bond would be for a maximum of five mills, but Morrow said it would increase as the other bonds are paid off. He also said the proposed bond would be for no longer than 16 years.
The first thing the bond will address is the growth of the district’s band program by expanding the band room to accommodate the number of students anticipated in the next few years. The second thing the bond will take care of is the district’s athletic complex.
The district purchased 47 acres north of the current complex and the idea is to use that property to expand parking and build additional baseball and softball fields. The district would build a regulation cross-country course.
When it comes to the sinking fund, it will allow the district to address needs as they arise. The district is seeking a 3-mill sinking fund and that would be for 10 years. The sinking fund, however, would be a new tax. It is estimated that it would generate roughly $500,000 each year. Projects like replacing the parking lot and sidewalks, a new roof, replacing the windows in the entire complex, lockers, playground equipment, security upgrades and new buses are all things that could be completed.
A sinking fund is a savings account into which a local school district can deposit voter-approved local millage revenue to pay cash for projects or repairs as they arise rather than having to borrow through short-term notes or long-term bonds, according to the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.
Using a sinking fund, the school district accesses the money on hand to pay for projects as they are completed, the MASA said. Since the school district has not borrowed money for the projects, no debt is incurred and it does not pay interest on the money used.
