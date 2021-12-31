When the Cadillac News asked readers in an online poll this week what they thought were the biggest news stories of 2021, three stories stood out among the rest.
According to respondents, the top story, garnering 31% of the 77 votes, was Manton resident Scott Chittle building a community skating rink in his backyard. Next, with 18% of votes, was the death of Olympian and Cadillac native Paul McMullen and in third place with 14% of votes was the Cadillac High School football team’s appearance in the state championship game.
To create the survey, the Cadillac News compiled a list of 20 stories that were among the most highly read on the website this year. For the record, the story with the most online reads was “Maple, a broken-hearted English lab, adopts puppy,” by reporter Karen Hopper Usher.
Staking rink
The Cadillac News was the first to report on Chittle’s rink-building ambitions in a Dec. 31, 2020 story and since that time, a number of newspaper and television reporters have done their own stories, including the Detroit Free Press and CBS Evening News’s Steve Hartman, who did a piece on the rink for the On the Road series.
The rink also was a top contender in the 2021 Reader’s Digest “Nicest Places in America” contest.
Chittle, who has two young children, built the rink at his home at 208 North Division St. at a time when many school sporting events were canceled due to COVID-19.
“Something to get off the couch,” Chittle said at the time. “I needed to do something to get these kids out and about. Their parents, too. Plus, I’m 50 years old. This is a good winter exercise program for me.”
It didn’t take long for word to spread about the rink and within a couple of weeks, Chittle said it was packed with skaters and their parents.
Chittle said that the prolific media coverage led to dozens of people and businesses around the country reaching out to him to offer words of encouragement and support, not to mention money and material donations.
This year, Chittle increased the size of the rink from 3,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet and thanks to donations, has made a number of improvements, including brand new lights to illuminate the rink at night.
While the rink already has been set up, Chittle said the ice isn’t yet thick enough to support dozens of kids. With temperatures expected to dip significantly next week, Chittle said he’s hopeful to have the rink open to the community by next Saturday.
Chittle added that he’s always on the lookout for more donations of skates and hockey sticks for the kids to use. Those interested in donating or learning more about the rink can contact Chittle at 810-625-7500 or through Facebook, at “Car Guy Scott Chittle.”
Paul McMullen
News spread quickly of the tragic death of United States Olympian and NCAA 1500-meter champion Paul McMullen’s as the result of a skiing accident at Caberfae Peaks in March.
On social media accounts and in conversations, a common theme was ever-present. From those who had a personal relationship to those who only knew McMullen from his athletic mystique, his everyman attitude and pride in his hometown were sure to be part of the post or memories shared.
Trevor Thiebaut, a former Cadillac High School track and cross country standout, is one of the many people Paul inspired. But not just through running. Thiebaut currently helps coach Cadillac’s cross country teams and teaches at Manton schools.
“There are not enough words to put into perspective what he meant to me. I wouldn’t be the teacher, coach, person I am without him,” Thiebaut said. “He taught me how to inspire others, how to be a role model.”
Long-time running enthusiast and coach Dave Foley never coached McMullen, although their paths inevitably crossed. Over time, they became friends. They usually only saw each other at various races or triathlons both competed in. When they did connect, he said conversations were always about kids and sports.
“He would help any athlete who needed help. Here is a guy who could do anything he wanted, and he took some of his energy to help others,” Foley remembered.
When it comes to legacy, Foley said that is hard to define when it comes to McMullen. Yes, he will always have the Olympic connection, but his connection with friends, family and the Cadillac community is beyond any basic historical legacy. It becomes a personal one.
“You will find he was a person who was involved with the community and people who came to see him. They would seek him out and he would give them the time,” Foley said.
State championship game
Last fall likely seems an eternity ago for the players, coaches, families and fans of Cadillac football.
The 2020 season had many ups and downs that included more than 50 days lay off between games in the middle of a deep playoff run for the Vikings. Like many things, COVID-19 hasn’t spared fall sports from regulations and delays. Regardless of those obstacles, the football team persevered.
First was a regional title. Then a semifinal win against a tough Edwardsburg team. Then in January, the Vikings faced Detroit Country Day for a state championship at Ford Field in Detroit. Something no Cadillac team had ever done.
On game day, Detroit Country Day put the clamps on Cadillac defensively and beat the Vikings 13-0.
The Vikings, trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, drove to the Yellowjackets’ 32-yard line, but a 4th-and-4 pass missed its intended target and that largely sealed it with a little more than six minutes remaining and all of the momentum on the other side of the field.
Cadillac got the ball back one more time but couldn’t get much going and Country Day ran out the clock.
The return home of the team’s charter bus a little before 12:15 p.m. the Sunday after the game was signaled by the wailing sirens of a number of local police cruisers, firetrucks and emergency vehicles that escorted the players back to the high school.
People parked along Mitchell Street, huddled in groups on the sidewalk and emerged from storefronts to catch a glimpse of the team.
“I think they had a phenomenal run this year,” said Stefanie Burton, who stood outside her place of employment, Makse Boutique, to witness the climactic return of the Vikings.
“I’m so incredibly proud of each and every one of them,” she added. “Every single one of those kids have hearts of gold. The loss was a tough one but I think people underestimated us the whole time. They (the team) showed them that Cadillac is strong. I can’t wait for next year.”
