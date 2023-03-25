MANTON — Adolescence is a time of rapid change where teens and tweens focus on themselves.
A recent gesture from Manton Middle School students shows that the next generation isn’t focused just on themselves. The students raised $2,200 with the help of eight Manton-area businesses to donate to a charity focused on mental health, Do it for Daniel.
The fundraiser was part of the final week of the March is Reading Month program at the middle school. Social studies teacher Trevor Thiebaut said the theme was superheroes. So at the end of the month, when the school had its spirit week, he said it only made sense to have a hero day.
Thiebaut said the students were polled to see what cause they would donate money to if they had $1,000. They could choose between charities focused on breast cancer, cystic fibrosis, mental health, heart disease, supportive foster care and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Thiebaut said.
See Middle schoolers on A-2
There were a total of 274 responses and 79 of them voted for donating to a mental health charity, Thiebaut said. At that point Thiebaut reached out to local businesses asking if they would be interested in donating either $1 or $2 for each student who wore a green shirt. In total, 200 students dressed in green.
Green is a symbol for mental illnesses, bipolar disorder and depression and symbolizes the continual awareness of mental health. The goal is to help fight the stigma that is often associated with it.
Thiebaut said eight businesses accepted the challenge and in total, the students were able to raise $2,200, which is to be donated to Do it for Daniel.
Daniel Olson was an Ishpeming High School all-state athlete who completed suicide in 2012 after battling anxiety and depression for years. When Daniel died he was 19 and his family chose to not let his death be in vain. It was then the Olson family chose to speak openly about the disease that took Daniel’s life.
More than 10 years later, the family continues to tell their story to erase the stigma of mental illness while encouraging people who struggle and/or suffer to come forward and seek help. It just so happens that one of the middle school’s teachers is related to Daniel.
In addition to the work he did, Thiebaut said Mallory O’Dell and Kayla Clough also helped to make the donation possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.