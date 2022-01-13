Manton teen accepts plea for part in September shooting

CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen accepted a plea during a recent proceeding in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a September shooting in Cedar Creek Township.
Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr. pleaded guilty to intentionally discharging a firearm from a dwelling causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, two counts of assault with intent to murder will be dismissed at sentencing. Mitchell Jr. also agreed not to object to the request to have him sentenced as an adult.
When Mitchell Jr. was bound over to circuit court last year, he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. He originally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in 84th District Court.
During his September preliminary exam in district court, testimony revealed there was a second potential victim in the Sept. 3 incident. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 3 to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Police reported the victim was getting a ride home during the early morning hours of Sept. 3 when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, police said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim. That man was Mitchell Jr.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, police said. He then called 911.
During the preliminary exam testimony, it was discovered the driver of the truck also was in danger as it was alleged Mitchell Jr. pointed the gun at the man in close range and attempted to fire the weapon. It, however, failed to discharge. Also, during the preliminary exam, it was revealed Mitchell Jr. allegedly approached the victim to try and shoot him again, but the gun failed to fire due to the same malfunction.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued and Mitchell Jr. will likely be sentenced during the next several weeks.
