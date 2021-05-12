CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen faced a potential prison sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court recently on a criminal sexual conduct offense.
Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis entered a not guilty plea to one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 10 in Manton. If convicted, Nieuwenhuis faces up to 15 years in prison.
He also entered a not guilty plea to charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and larceny less than $200, $60 cash, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, Nieuwenhuis faces up to two years or $1,500 in fines on the motor vehicle offense.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nieuwenhuis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nieuwenhuis was originally charged in Wexford County's Probate Court, but the case was moved to the circuit court. Wexford County Assistant Prosecutor Johanna Carey said there was a two-phase wavier to have it brought to circuit court.
Carey also said during Nieuwenhuis's arraignment that there is another pending warrant that will be signed soon. She also said she wasn't going to raise an issue regarding the bond, but with the new file, there could be the potential for the prosecution to ask that he be detained or issued a tether.
