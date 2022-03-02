CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Manton teen faces a potential sentence of 15 years in prison after he was recently charged in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on a single criminal sexual conduct offense.
Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis entered a not guilty plea to a single count of third-degree CSC, force or coercion, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in Manton. If convicted, Nieuwenhuis faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Nieuwenhuis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued Nieuwenhuis’ bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.