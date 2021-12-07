CADILLAC — The Manton teen who is alleged to have shot a man in September had a motion denied recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr., 16, was in court recently after a motion was filed to have him released from a downstate juvenile facility and placed on a GPS tether. The motion, however, was denied and the $50,000 cash or surety bond that was set at his September arraignment was continued until posted, according to Nyman.
She also said if the bond is posted he will be placed on a GPS tether and house arrest with a release for only medical appointments, work or court appearances. Although he was housed in a downstate juvenile facility, Nyman said the facility needed to release him and he now will be in the Wexford County Jail.
When Mitchell Jr. was bound over to circuit court he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. He originally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in 84th District Court.
The possible sentence if convicted is up to life in prison. The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mitchell Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his September preliminary exam in district court, testimony revealed there was a second potential victim in the Sept. 3 incident. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 3 to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Police reported the victim was getting a ride home during the early morning hours of Sept. 3 when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, police said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim. That man is believed to be Mitchell Jr.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, police said. He then called 911.
During the preliminary exam testimony, it was discovered the driver of the truck was also in danger as it was alleged Mitchell Jr. pointed the gun at the man in close range and attempted to fire the weapon. It, however, failed to discharge. Also during the preliminary exam, it was revealed that Mitchell Jr. allegedly approached the victim to try and shoot him again, but the gun failed to fire due to the same malfunction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.