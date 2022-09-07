CADILLAC — The Manton teen who recently accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court regarding a sexual assault incident he was involved in was sentenced.
Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis, 17, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 34 days credit after he pleaded no contest in July to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Feb. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021, in Manton. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion, was dismissed at sentencing.
The remainder of jail time was held in abeyance, but he was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines. While the jail time was held in abeyance and Nieuwenhuis is a minor, he was put on adult supervision via community corrections.
Nieuwenhuis was sentenced in June to serve 60 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 10, 2020, in Manton.
During Nieuwenhuis’ June sentencing, 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said he had concerns regarding the teen and his case for a couple of reasons. He said the teen has had multiple cases in the system for some time and he has been given opportunity after opportunity.
While Elmore admitted that he believes the State of Michigan is failing the teen and his family by not having a spot in a juvenile treatment facility to place him, the court was required to sentence him as an adult due to the waivers that were filed at the probate level regarding the June CSC conviction.
According to state law, if a juvenile 14 years of age or older is accused of an act that if committed by an adult would be a felony, the judge of the family division of circuit court in the county in which the offense is alleged to have been committed may waive jurisdiction upon motion of the prosecuting attorney.
After waiver, the juvenile may be tried in the court having general criminal jurisdiction of the offense. This process included a hearing before the waiver was granted.
It was a similar situation for the assault with intent to commit sexual penetration case because a waiver was filed.
