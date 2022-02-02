CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Manton teen was ordered to pay fines and initially will be placed in his home after he was sentenced on two criminal sexual conduct-related offenses in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and initially was placed in his home for an October no contest plea to an added count of assault with intent to commit criminal penetration for his connection with an incident on Feb. 15, 2021, in Manton. As part of that no contest plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, the defendant under 17, was dismissed at his recent sentencing.
He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and initially was placed in his home for an October no contest plea to an added count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection to an incident on Dec. 10, 2020 in Manton. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, was dismissed at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said once the department of corrections finds a spot for Nieuwenhuis in a residential juvenile facility he will be moved there to serve his sentence. Other than that, however, Wiggins had no comment on the sentencing.
In the case where he was charged with fourth-degree CSC, Nieuwenhuis was originally charged in Wexford County’s Probate Court, but the case was moved to the circuit court after a two-phase wavier to have it brought to the circuit court was submitted.
According to state law, if a juvenile 14 years of age or older is accused of an act that if committed by an adult would be a felony, the judge of the family division of circuit court in the county in which the offense is alleged to have been committed may waive jurisdiction upon motion of the prosecuting attorney. After waiver, the juvenile may be tried in the court having general criminal jurisdiction of the offense. This process included a hearing before the waiver was granted.
In the case where he was originally charged with first-degree CSC, which is punishable by up to life in prison, Nieuwenhuis was never charged as a juvenile and was arraigned in 84th District Court before the case was bound over to circuit court.
