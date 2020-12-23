MANTON — As 15-year-old TJ Sigler walked with his mom and dad toward the door leading into the basement storage room of their home, he suddenly froze in his tracks; something was a little off.
His mother, Brandie, said she and her husband had been keeping a secret from their son.
They told him he couldn't be at their Manton home because there was an "insurance inspection" going on, so they had to stay elsewhere for a couple of days.
When they returned home, Brandie told TJ to try to keep his dad from entering the house because she was trying to surprise him with a Christmas gift — another ruse.
The real gift was for TJ and it was in the basement. The door looked different because it was part of the gift.
"When he saw the door, he just stood there for a minute not saying anything," Brandie said. "We kept telling him, 'open the door, open the door!'"
Finally, TJ opened the door and what he saw was completely different than the storage room he remembered.
A few weeks prior, Brandie submitted a wish in the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
"TJ has gone from not playing any sports a few years ago to playing four sports this year as a high school freshman," Brandie wrote. "He just started wrestling and is working extremely hard, including attending nearly all optional practices and weight lifting sessions. He has been dreaming of fixing up his own space in the basement where he can have weightlifting equipment for the off season and quiet time after tough practices. But because our house is small, that can't happen in his current room."
Brandie asked for a Home Depot gift card to purchase supplies for a new bedroom in the basement.
When Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, the Lake Cadillac Resort, and Merritt Speedway, learned of the wish request, he saw it as an opportunity to do something much more for TJ.
"I thought, 'I can do better than that,'" Blackmer said. "I can build him a whole room."
Blackmer contacted a construction crew that has been doing a lot of work for him recently on renovating the Lake Cadillac Resort.
Andy Gildner, Justin Behl and Elliott Gurden, of Gurden Construction, agreed to completely transform the room from an unfinished storage area to a finished workout room. The three-man team spent Wednesday and Thursday installing new flooring, wall panels, lights and applying paint.
All told, Blackmer said the cost of room renovations and workout gear, which includes several dumbbells and a bench press, was between $2,500 and $3,000.
Brandie said T.J.'s reaction upon seeing the room was a bit anti-climactic.
"He didn't say anything for a while," Brandie said. "Then he said, 'yeah, this is cool.'"
A couple of hours later, however, Brandie said TJ suddenly became "super excited" about the room. It was as if it took some time for TJ to process the enormity of the gift, Brandie said.
"I was in a lot of shock," TJ admitted. "I had no idea what was going on and I didn't know what to think. I'm really appreciative of everyone that made this possible."
"We are so grateful for what they did," agreed Brandie. "They were able to do 10 times more than what we would have been able to do on our own, and they were able to accomplish it in only two days. I originally asked for just a Home Depot gift card but Mike decided to do it his way. This was far and above what we could have ever dreamed of."
