Manton Truck Show coming up this Friday, Saturday

MANTON — The big rigs will be rolling into Manton starting this Friday for the two-day Manton Truck Show, which returns this year after being cancelled in 2020.
Originally held in Buckley, the truck show moved to Manton several years ago and has been a popular event since that time, drawing dozens of elaborately decorated trucks and hundreds of spectators to the area.
Like many large events and festivals, Manton Days was not able to be held last year due to uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic but with restrictions lifted earlier this year, organizers are excited to bring Truck Days back.
Numerous sponsors have come forward to help put the event together, including Cadillac Truck and Trailer, Peterson McGregor and Associates, Lutke Hydraulics and Equipment Sales, Best One Fleet Service, Lutke Forest Products, Midwest Tractor and Equipment, Freeman's Custom, Double D Specialties, the Shamrock Bar, WTCM, DJL Logging, the Blue Pin Alley, D and B Heat Transfer Products, Latitude 44, All Ways Welding, Lum Hughston LLC, Cole Tire Sales and Service, Cummins, Superior Pressure and Michigan Kenworth.
In addition to a truck wash, multiple light and truck shows, and a kids carnival, there will be live music performances by LukeWarm and the Not So Hot, and the Otis Fugg Band. Several kids bikes also will be given away during a raffle drawing on Saturday.
There is no cost to the attend the Manton Truck Show, although hungry attendees will have to pay for the food they purchase from vendors and local businesses.
Manton Truck Show schedule of events:
Friday, July 16
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Truck prep and registration at Manton High School parking lot
• 9 a.m. — All day truck wash — Northern Lightning Wash at Manton High School parking lot
• 6:30 p.m. to midnight — LukeWarm and the Not So Hot
• 9 p.m. — Light Show Spectacular — lights will be judged during this event
Saturday, July 17
• 10 a.m. — Truck Show at Manton Station Park
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Kids Carnival at Skateboard Park — free admission by Manton High School Band
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Otis Fugg Band at Manton Station Park
• 2:30 p.m. — Kids bike drawing (must be present to win)
• Evening — Truck Show awards at Manton Station Park
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Night Train
