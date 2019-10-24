MANTON — When Lincoln Root talks about what his twin children have done in the last couple of years, it sometimes brings a tear to his eye.
It’s not a tear of sadness, but rather of happiness and pride.
John and Shania, 12, race mini dragsters at tracks throughout Michigan. John’s dragster features a black and green color scheme and is called “The Evil Twin.‘ Shania’s dragster is pink and is called, appropriately enough, “Lucky in Pink.‘
The dragsters are built about half the scale of an adult dragster and are powered by 5-horsepower Briggs and Stratton motors capable of propelling the vehicles from 54 to 84 mph — with the help of some after-market additions.
John has been involved in dragsters since he was 8 years old, when he was introduced to the activity by his father. As a former circle-track racer himself, Lincoln said he knows firsthand the skills and lessons that can be learned from this type of activity.
“It shows you how to win, how to lose, and how to be graceful at both of them,‘ Lincoln said. “It teaches everything.‘
From his first exposure to drag racing, John was hooked, and Lincoln had a feeling it was only a matter of time before Shania also caught the bug.
This last year was big for John and Shania: they both took home trophies in individual races, and John earned enough points to win the Advanced Juniors championship at the Northern Michigan Dragway, in Kaleva.
The twins race at a number of dragways, but Lincoln said Northern Michigan Dragway is their home base. The dragway awards points based on how well a racer does each time they compete; John earned more points than any of the other racers in his category.
Lincoln said one of the keys to getting a good time in drag racing is knowing how to anticipate the flashing light signifying the start of the race. To practice this, the twins sit in their dragsters and time their acceleration with a device that flashes a certain color, like a starting light at a track would.
“It’s really a trip teaching kids about thousandths of a second,‘ Lincoln said.
At their home secluded amongst groves of tall, spindly trees north of Manton, Lincoln has a garage-sized building that is devoted almost entirely to dragster maintenance.
Not only do they practice acceleration in the garage, Lincoln keeps track of race data and times using sophisticated analytic software and discusses the information with the twins to help them improve their performances.
Lincoln was seriously injured years ago while serving in the military. When he returned to the states, he obtained a degree and became a designer for General Motors. His career ended, however, when he was no longer able to physically perform some of the tasks required of his job due to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
Despite no longer being employed at GM, Lincoln still puts his mechanical skills to good use by working on the dragsters for his kids.
“It keeps me going,‘ Lincoln said.
It’s also been helpful for the twins. Lincoln said there’s nothing more motivating than the threat of taking away racing privileges when either youth is not putting forth their best effort in school or in their general attitudes. In the last couple of years, Lincoln said both of his kids have done markedly better in school, and he thinks racing is a big reason for that change.
Racing also has social benefits, including the camaraderie and friendship that forms between the young racers, which manifests itself most profoundly during times of adversity.
For example, John’s engine blew right before a critical race. Seeing this, some of the other racers and their parents offered to transfer an engine from another dragster to John’s — no easy feat in a matter of minutes, Lincoln said.
“All his buddies pushed him down to the track in the dragster,‘ Lincoln said. “It showed everybody, when somebody’s in a bind, this is what we do.‘
This sense of goodwill seems to have rubbed off on his children in other ways, as well: both decided to donate all their winnings this year to a charity that aims to eliminate suicide among veterans.
John and Shania donated around $500 to the organization, called 22 2 None. Every day, approximately 22 American veterans commit suicide, totaling over 8,000 veteran suicides each year, according to the 22 2 None website.
Lincoln said when they heard about the charity from a friend, his children didn’t think twice about donating their winnings to the cause.
“I think they know about some of the things I’ve gone through,‘ Lincoln said. “A tear comes out every now and then talking about it.‘
John loves everything about drag racing and would like to eventually become a professional racer. The most exciting moment of his racing career thus far was when it was announced over the loudspeaker that he had won the championship, he said.
Shania said she also loves drag racing ... and while she’s made a number of friends, she would like to see more pink dragsters on the track.
“We gotta get some more girls out there,‘ she said.
