MANTON — The days of city ownership over the Manton VFW Hall appear to be numbered.
Last August, the Manton Commission voted to sell the hall at 603 State St., which was donated to the city by the VFW in 2018.
At that time, VFW Commander Bill Ewald said the cost of maintaining the more-than 60-year-old structure and paying monthly utilities was becoming too much for the 96 members to handle.
For some time, the commission has been holding their monthly meetings at the hall. The city also has been using the building to hold elections, in addition to renting the hall out for various purposes, although such use of the facility is rare.
When it came to a vote last summer, the commission approved a motion to list the hall for sale but since that time, no additional actions have been taken to proceed with that plan.
During the most recent commission meeting, commissioner Bill Bates inquired as to the status of the building. During the ensuing discussion, it was concluded that the city would hire a representative to put the building up for sale — a process that will include an appraisal of the property.
Also during last week’s commission meeting, Manton Director of Public Works Jake Paddock told the commission that recent budget estimations about the cost of three new entrance signs around town are a bit too pricey for his tastes — about $5,000 per sign — and he would prefer something more frugal. It was determined that discussion about the signs would continue once the commission received additional information on the project from a local contractor.
Another project in the works in the city is the Manton Mill Pond restoration. Project committee member Rebecca Middleton said they’re entering the third phase of the project, which will include the installation of a sign at the entrance, two additional signs on the trails, and placement of flowers in boxes and surrounding picnic areas.
Middleton said the entrance sign will be donated by Krazy Kat Signs. Other aspects of the third phase will be paid for with funds previously generated by the committee.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted on a committee of the whole proposal that was tabled from December.
In the committee of the whole model, each commissioner would speak with a department head and report back to the other commissioners in a work session. Currently, each department has a board comprised of three commissioners that communicate with the department leaders and report back to the commission.
Commission Marcie Wilson pitched the committee model to the commission and said the idea is for the commissioners to work more efficiently and be on the same page regarding city matters.
During previous discussion, Commissioner Dick Raymer said he was somewhat confused about the proposal, which to him seemed redundant, as they would still need to discuss department matters in a work session after committee members met with department heads.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite commented that he thought the current committee arrangement was suited for a city the size of Manton and suggested the matter be tabled until more research could be done.
When the matter was again brought up for discussion, Wilson said she had given the commission everything they needed to know about the committee model and had nothing else to add. When it came to a vote, the motion failed 4-2, with Wilson and Lisa Gillett voting in favor, and Bates, Raymer, Sue Fullerton and Demetrius Atwood voting against.
