Manton woman awaiting arraignment on weapons offense

MARION — A 33-year-old Manton woman is awaiting arraignment in Osceola County's 77th District Count after she was alleged to be carrying a concealed weapon in her car.
At 5:20 p.m. on April 25, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post were working a traffic safety initiative on M-115 near 18 Mile Road in Osceola County's Highland Township when they stopped an SUV traveling southeast for speeding, according to a press release from the post. The SUV driven by the Manton woman was traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said.
The subsequent investigation led to the woman's arrest for carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, on her person in the SUV. Police said the woman also was driving on a suspended license and had multiple outstanding warrants out for her arrest. The Manton woman was released from the scene and given an appearance ticket, according to Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac.
Once arraigned on the charge(s), the Manton woman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Manton woman's name also will not be released until after her arraignment. No other information regarding the incident or what the other warrants were regarding was available. Michigan State Police sixth District Public Information Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson said the warrant the woman was wanted for were "sight and release," which means they were not for serious offenses.
