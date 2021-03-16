MANISTEE — A 23-year-old Manton woman faced two charges claiming she used a credit card without consent during her recent arraignment in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
Michaela Dawn Smith-Springberg was charged with two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent for her connection with an incident last summer in Manistee County, according to a release by the Michigan State Police. The MSP was contacted last August by a woman claiming her recently deceased father's credit card was used.
The woman suspected Smith-Springberg, who was the deceased man's granddaughter, may have been the person who used the card, police said. After an investigation by police, the report was sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office and the charges were authorized, police said.
Smith-Springberg was arrested and arraigned via video from the Wexford County Jail, where she was lodged on other charges, police said. Smith-Springberg remains lodged in the Wexford County Jail and this case was bound over to Manistee County's 19th Circuit Court, according to police.
