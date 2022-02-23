CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Manton woman faced two drug-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Katie Louisa Gustafson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, and possession of analogues, second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Gustafson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and four years and/or $4,000 in fines for the analogue-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gustafson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference on March 1.
