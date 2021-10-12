CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Manton woman faced multiple offenses including two felonies during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Theresa Lynn King was charged with two felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor offense of assault or assault and battery for her connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted of the felony offenses, King faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. King is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
King was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 19.
