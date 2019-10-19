Manton woman charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Manton woman faced a single methamphetamine-related offense after her arraignment Thursday in 84th District Court.
Angela Marie Buck was charged with possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. If convicted, Buck faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Buck is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $200,000 or surety bond was issued by the court and probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.