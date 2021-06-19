CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Manton woman faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Alexandra May Eaton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Manton. If convicted, Eaton faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Eaton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond to Eaton and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 29.
