CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Manton woman faced a single weapons offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alexandra Mae Houghton was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, and a misdemeanor charge of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for her connection with an incident on Jan. 2 in Antioch Township. If convicted of the felony, she faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years or $2,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Houghton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
She was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 10.
