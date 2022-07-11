CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Manton woman faced a single drug-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Alexandra Mae Houghton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 23 in Haring Township. If convicted, Houghton faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Houghton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 19.
