CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Manton woman who faced a single drug-related offense in 84th District Court had the charge against her dismissed.
Alexandra Mae Houghton had a single count of possession of methamphetamine dismissed via a nolle prosequi from Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins. A nolle prosequi is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.
Wiggins said the case was dismissed because it was his contention it could not be proven the drugs were Houghton’s because there were other people in the vehicle with her.
The charge stemmed from her connection with an incident on March 23 in Haring Township. The methamphetamine offense is punishable by 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
