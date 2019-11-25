MANTON — Donna Foxworthy has recently retired after working for 46 years as a beautician.
Foxworthy knew early on that she was interested in the mobility that a career in cosmetology afforded. She graduated from Farthing Beauty School in Lansing, and owned her own beauty shop in Manton by 1973. From her shop, dubbed “Donna’s Beauty Bar,‘ Foxworthy became close friends with many in the Manton community over the years, and those friendships still endure despite her retirement.
Relationships are central to Foxworthy’s memories of her career. She did more than just beautify her clients; to many she became their confidant, friend, and part of the family. She had some clients for as long as 40 years and others until they were centenarians. Foxworthy recalls how she was there to listen to those she served during their ups and downs in life. She understood that fulfilling the role of cosmetologist is about more than just beauty and our outward appearance. It is about attending to the inward aspects of ourselves as well through friendship, love, and being there for clients decade after decade.
Foxworthy has witnessed hairstyle trends come and go over the decades. She remembers back to when beehive hairstyles were popular and when attitudes toward shampooing were different from today. In the past, some women would preserve their hairstyles by not shampooing for as long as possible. Others would preserve their hairstyles by shellacking them with hairspray and wrapping up their hair before going to bed each night. While the beehive may no longer be commonplace today, and women may no longer hesitate to shampoo as they once did, Foxworthy has been there through it all to bring Manton the trending hairstyles of each decade.
Florida has become Foxworthy’s new home now that she has retired. She has resettled in the gulf-coast city of Puntagorda, which she has been visiting seasonally for nearly a decade. Foxworthy is looking forward to spending her newfound free time golfing, enjoying the sunshine, and playing shuffleboard with her friends. While she is excited about this new chapter in her life down south, she certainly has not forgotten her friends up north. She has already made plans to travel back to Michigan with her fifth-wheel to visit her friends and family in the Manton area during the summertime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.