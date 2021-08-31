MANTON — There are a few things many people associate with the winding down of summer; among them is the harvest season.
Manton has celebrated that connotation for almost a century with the Harvest Festival, which is slated to begin this Friday.
Organizer Mike Moffit said last year they ran into some challenges obtaining funding to support the festival, as many of the businesses that normally contribute to putting on the event were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.
Thanks to ramped up fundraising efforts, Moffit said they were able to save the festival last year, and the turnout was one of the best they’ve ever seen.
This year, Moffit said fundraising has been much easier as businesses were able to stay open and organizers are expecting a similar turnout for the festival as last year.
Moffit said while the festival roots are firmly entrenched in agriculture, the event has evolved over the years to become more of a community gathering of friends, families and old classmates.
Highlighting this year’s festival will be many of the popular attractions of previous years, including a parade, midway, live music, car show, lumberjack competition and fireworks.
Moffit said one aspect of this year’s festival that may be a little different than previous years is the number of musical impersonators they’ve booked, including performers posing as Rod Stewart, Ronnie Milsap and Johnny Cash.
The festival will be held mostly outside, so they won’t be mandating any sort of COVID-19 precautionary measures, although Moffit said they’ll encourage people to sanitize their hands and maintain social distance.
For more information, check out the Manton Harvest Festival on Facebook or email manton.harvestfest@gmail.com.
