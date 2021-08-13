Manton's special events ordinance ruffles feathers after not being enforced for several years

MANTON — At some point within the last couple of years, officials with the city of Manton stopped enforcing a special events ordinance passed by the commission in 2017.
Now that the city is adhering to the ordinance once again, some folks aren’t happy.
The ordinance requires fees be charged for use of public property such as the Railroad Park Pavilion, rentals of city equipment such as the street sweeper and backhoe, and services provided by the department of public works, such as shutting down roads, hanging banners and cleaning streets after an event.
DPW supervisor Jake Paddock recently began billing for services rendered by the department after noticing that some events were paying a fee in compliance with the 2017 ordinance and others were not.
“It was being applied on a case-by-case basis based on who was in a position of authority,” said Paddock, who was hired earlier this year. “We don’t want to discourage economic growth but we want to make it fair for everyone.”
The way things had been done, Paddock said the city taxpayers footed the bill for some events organized by private citizens. This bill included the hours DPW employees spent on weekends and holidays helping out with events; this wasn’t a huge problem in the past but with the growth in the number of events held in the city during the last couple of years, it’s becoming more of an issue.
“If they’re using those resources, we should be compensated,” Paddock said. “We have an obligation to the residents to make sure this is done.”
City treasurer Marlene Lott said per municipal accounting standards that date back to the 1980s, they technically are not even allowed to use DPW resources to provide services for private events, regardless of whether or not they benefit the city.
“We can’t take from Peter to pay Paul,” Lott said. “It’s not the norm for a city government to pick up the tab for events. We’re not allowed to use that money for other stuff.”
Most of the commissioners during a recent work session agreed that taxpayers shouldn’t be covering event costs, especially since not all taxpayers are interested in attending the events.
“It’s not about a small group of people,” said commissioner William Bates. “It’s about all the people.”
Others said the benefit brought by the events justified the use of city resources.
“Our businesses need the people (that come to town as a result of the events),” said commissioner Sue Fullerton.
Local business owner Jim Westbrook, who helped to organize this year’s Manton Bluegrass Festival, commented that he doesn’t see how the city can charge for the use of the Railroad Park Pavilion, which was largely built by volunteers using donated materials.
Westbrook added that he’s helped organize other events over the years that have brought thousands of dollars to the community and asked rhetorically if he should send a bill for his time.
Mike Moffit, Manton Chamber of Commerce vice president, said the recent actions of the city have created a lot of negativity in the community and among volunteers who help make events happen.
“There’s nothing better than volunteering and knowing it’s going to a good cause,” said Moffit, who added that he believes events expose the city to the visitors and revenue it needs to continue growing. “If there’s no growth, there’s no city.”
Moffit went on to question how far the city would go in charging for the use of public properties. Would they charge people for using the horseshoe pits, swing sets and park benches?
Another community member commented that they thought city officials went about re-implementing fees in the wrong way and should have given event organizers a little notice before they started enforcing the ordinance after not doing so for several years.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite said it’s important to remember that the 2017 ordinance includes a provision that allows the city to waive fees for events held by non-profit groups.
He also suggested looking into the creation of a “city enhancement fund” to help organizers of other events cover their fees.
Commissioner Rick Rayment said they also may want to take a look at other municipalities to find out how much they’re charging for the use of public resources in order to get an idea how much Manton should charge moving forward.
Since the commissioners were discussing the matter in a work session, no official decisions were made. Any decisions on fee rates or other matters related to the ordinance will be made at a future Manton City Commission meeting.
