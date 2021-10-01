Manufacturers say finding employees remains by far their biggest challenge

CADILLAC — This week is Manufacturing Week, named in recognition of Michigan’s 11,000 manufacturing companies, which account for over 600,000 jobs and over $98 billion of total annual output.
Here in Cadillac, the manufacturing industry plays an especially large role in the regional economy.
Caitlyn Berard, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said Cadillac’s manufacturing sector is quite unique in the sense that the individual companies are very collaborative and work together to solve problems.
In other places she’s worked, Berard said this unity among manufacturing companies doesn’t exist to nearly the same degree as it does in Cadillac.
Berard said companies here constantly are evolving to meet not only their own needs but also the needs of companies around them.
For instance, there is a concerted effort among Cadillac manufacturers to purchase materials and services from one another. They also pool their resources to fix roads in the industrial park and tackle other infrastructure projects whenever possible.
“They’re tackling these barriers head-on,” Berard said. “We work together so well in this area, and that’s unheard of in manufacturing.”
Much of that unity is baked into the history of Cadillac, which from its inception has been a regional industrial center spawning a number of companies that exist to this day, Berard said.
If manufacturing didn’t exist here, Berard said Cadillac would be a much different place, not only in terms of employment opportunities but also livability.
There are single companies in other industries that employ larger numbers of people in the Cadillac area, but taking all the firms together, the manufacturing industry has a much larger footprint than any other.
While manufacturing remains a major cog in Cadillac’s economic engine, like other industries, it has struggled in recent years to attract employees.
“Finding workers has always been a challenge,” said Cadillac Casting president Kyle Klein. “But it’s infinitely worse since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Klein said the challenge before the pandemic consisted of finding enough quality employees. Post pandemic, merely finding enough bodies — quality or not — to fill the positions is a challenge.
Klein said he believes the generous government unemployment subsidies have played a role in many people not returning to work.
“We don’t even have a chance,” Klein said. “We used to compete with area businesses for people. Now we’re having to compete against the government.”
Since COVID-related federal unemployment benefits expired in September, Klein said they have seen a slight uptick in the number of applications submitted, but he thinks the current trend could last a long time.
“I think it’s kind of a shift,” said Klein, who added they’ll be giving tours of the Cadillac Casting facility next week to high school students from a number of districts. He said they hope the tour will prompt some of the young people to enter the manufacturing field and maybe eventually go to work for Cadillac Casting.
Berard said employment has been the greatest barrier facing industrial companies for several years now — a problem facing not just Cadillac manufacturers, but manufacturers across the country.
While it’s a big problem, the fact that Cadillac isn’t alone in dealing with workforce shortages in manufacturing in some ways may make it easier to solve, Berard said.
The largest gap in workforce demographics is among those with 10-25 years of experience. These are people ranging in generation from older Millennials to Gen-Xers, Berard said.
This demographic also has been the slowest to return to work following the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions that closed down factories for months at a time.
Berard said many former manufacturing workers decided to work from home after the pandemic closed down the factories. Working from home offers a number of benefits, including schedule flexibility and ability to save on child care costs.
While some industries can operate successfully with employees working from home, manufacturing requires most of its workforce to be physically present.
Berard said there are other factors contributing to the workforce shortage, as well, including lack of housing, transportation, child care and broadband internet options. Having better access to these products and services would attract more workers to the area, Berard said.
There are a number of bills being considered in the legislature that aim to address the workforce shortage. Berard said she’s keeping on eye on these bills as they move through the legislature.
This week, state and industry leaders extolled the importance of manufacturing vis-a-vis Michigan’s past, present and future.
“Michigan is home to hundreds of thousands of hardworking people who are dedicated to making our state home to countless innovative products we rely on every day,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Our storied manufacturing industry plays a critical role in the MI New Economy plan that’s focused on supporting small businesses, creating better paying jobs, and investing in our communities. This Manufacturing Week, we celebrate the manufacturing workers, the union men and women, and the innovative companies who made invaluable contributions making Michigan the place that put the world on wheels, served as the arsenal of democracy, and built the middle class.”
“The state’s manufacturing industry is pivotal to Michigan’s economy and is supported by a strong workforce,” said Susan Corbin, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director. “There are immediate opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in manufacturing, and now is the time to explore jobs that have significant impact on your local communities and our state.”
“Manufacturing offers high-paying, high-tech, and innovative careers that will be plentiful in the future. There will be more than 3.5 million jobs available in the next decade, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer understanding the importance of manufacturing, the leading sector and driving force of Michigan‘s economy,” said John Walsh, President and CEO, the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
There are numerous resources available to support Michiganders who are interested in exploring high-tech, high-skilled and well-paid career options in the manufacturing industry, whether it’s using the state’s career exploration tool, Pathfinder (Pathfinder.MiTalent.org), searching for open manufacturing jobs on Pure Michigan Talent Connect (MiTalent.org), or researching information about industry-specific careers at Going PRO (Going-PRO.com).
