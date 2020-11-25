Many Americans are descendants of pilgrims

Are you descended from one of the early pilgrims who crossed the Atlantic in 1620 and settled at Plymouth, Mass.? It’s a question that ancestry.com could probably settle but don’t be surprised if you have a pilgrim settler somewhere in your past because it’s very possible.
Remarkably, it is estimated that about 35 million Americans are descended from the pilgrims who braved that perilous Atlantic voyage in 1620 in order to establish a land where there would be religious freedom. There are six presidents who descended from the original pilgrims, including Franklin Roosevelt, and famous people from other fields ranging from actress Marilyn Monroe to astronaut Alan Shepard to actor/director Clint Eastwood to aviator Amelia Earhart to poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Another surprising fact is that the Mayflower, in which the Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic to settle in the New World, did not land first at Plymouth but on the tip of Cape Cod, in what is now known as Provincetown.
The pilgrims were actually trying to reach the mouth of the Hudson River and the fine, fertile farmland in what is present day New York City. The weather did not cooperate, however, and the Mayflower, a merchant ship which was very difficult to steer on the ocean, made its way north and west of the original course, finally dropping anchor off the coast of Cape Cod on Nov. 21, 1620. The pilgrims still wanted to try and reach the Hudson River but winter was approaching rapidly and they were low on supplies by then, so they opted to cross Cape Cod Bay and settle at Plymouth instead.
Here are some other Thanksgiving historical and Thanksgiving-related facts:
* There were 102 men, women and children who boarded the Mayflower as passengers on Sept. 16, 1620 in Plymouth, England and there were 30 crew members, including Captain Christopher Jones. The maximum capacity for the ship, which was only about 100 feet long and 25 feet wide, was 140 passengers so it was tight sailing for all on board.
* The trip lasted 65 grueling days, much longer than anticipated because of poor weather, and two passengers were lost during the voyage, including one who fell overboard during a storm. The first winter in the New World was brutal, and only 53 of the passengers survived. In time, though, the colony thrived, growing to about 3,000 residents by the year 1700.
* President Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving Proclamation on Oct. 3, 1863 and officially set aside the last Thursday of November as the national day for Thanksgiving. In the 1940s, Congress passed a law setting the fourth Thursday of the month as the official Thanksgiving date.
* Since 1947, the National Turkey Federation has presented a live turkey and two dressed turkeys to the President. The President "pardons" the live turkey.
* When the pilgrims gathered with the neighboring Wampanoag Indians to celebrate the first Thanksgiving in 1621, there was plenty of delicious fare on the feasting table. Lobster was probably part of that first feast along with chicken, rabbit, venison, cod, bass, squashes, beans, barley, chestnuts, hickory nuts, onions, leeks, dried fruits, maple syrup and honey, radishes, cabbage, carrots, eggs, and goat cheese. It is not certain, however, if turkey was on the menu! Some historians say yes, since wild turkey did inhabit the area, and others say no.
* We do know that the first Thanksgiving feast in Plymouth, Mass. lasted three days and was organized by Governor William Bradford to thank God for His bountiful provisions. The exact date is not known, though it took place sometime between Sept. 21 and Nov. 9, most likely in early October. The date of Thanksgiving was probably set by President Lincoln to correlate with the anchoring of the Mayflower at Cape Cod on Nov. 21, 1620.
* While it's uncertain if turkey was part of the first Thanksgiving celebration, the popular fowl has become standard fare for the annual holiday celebration. In the U.S., about 280 million turkeys are sold each year for Thanksgiving. The average size of the bird is 15 pounds with about 70 percent white meat and 30 percent dark meat.
* Everyone ate with spoons, knives and their fingers at the first feast, since there were no forks available. The Wampanoag Indians had taught the pilgrims how to cultivate the land and were invited in appreciation of their friendliness. Chief Massasoit and the 90 men with him did not come to the banquet empty-handed; they killed five deer and added that to the feast.
* There was one baby born on the Mayflower during the fateful voyage in the fall of 1620. A son was born to Stephen and Elizabeth Hopkins and they appropriately named him Oceanus Hopkins. The exact date of his birth is not known but he was born sometime before November 9.
* Columbus thought that the land he discovered was connected to India, where peacocks are found in considerable number. And he believed turkeys were a type of peacock (they’re actually a type of pheasant). So he named them “tuka," which is "peacock" in the Tamil language of India.
