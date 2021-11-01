Many municipal officials say state is over-reaching with short-term rental legislation

CADILLAC — Municipal officials from around the state are worried that legislators are attempting to implement a one-size-fits-all approach to a very complicated issue.
Recently, the Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent municipalities from banning short-term rental housing.
According to an analysis by the House Fiscal Agency, under the bill, all of the following would apply to the rental of a dwelling, including a short-term rental, for purposes of zoning:
• It is a residential use of property and a permitted use in all residential zones.
• It is not subject to a special use or conditional use permit or procedure different from those required for other dwellings in the same zone.
• It is not a commercial use of property.
A local unit of government would be prohibited from adopting or enforcing zoning ordinance provisions that have the effect of prohibiting short-term rentals. However, the bill states that it would not prohibit a zoning ordinance provision that is applied on a consistent basis to rental and owner-occupied residences and that regulates noise, traffic, advertising, the number of occupants in a dwelling, and any other conditions that may create a nuisance.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said his initial impression about the legislation is that it’s not necessary; he personally would rather have seen a bill requiring municipalities to draft some sort of policy pertaining to short-term rentals. As it currently stands, Wallace said many municipalities have issued blanket prohibitions on short-term rentals, which isn’t an ideal situation, either.
In Cadillac, Wallace said he was about to bring up the discussion with council about further clarifying how short-term rentals should be handled in the city but with pending legislation on the horizon, taking any local action might be a waste of time.
This isn’t the first time this has happened.
Wallace said prior state government attempts to usurp local authority on short-term rentals also stalled efforts within the city to implement a more consistent policy.
Currently in the city, short-term rentals such as those arranged by the popular online service Airbnb are allowed in four zoning districts — B-1, B-2, TS-1 and TS-2.
Cadillac homes in areas zoned purely for residential uses aren’t permitted to be used as short-term rentals for several reasons.
Wallace said one of the problems that often comes up with these properties is a lack of onsite management to ensure that renters aren’t causing problems or disruptions in the neighborhood.
If the city were to propose that all residential neighborhoods were fair game for short-term rentals, Wallace predicted they would receive quite a bit of opposition, especially from residents living in quiet single-family neighborhoods.
The state going ahead and doing this without community input “shows a lack of respect for the planning profession,” Wallace said.
Another potential ramification of making it more easy to operate short-term rentals is that it may reduce the availability of long-term rentals in the city. Wallace said that’s because someone with the option of making their home either a short- or long-term rental may in many instances find it more profitable to go with short-term.
With there already being a housing shortage in the city, Wallace said that could make things worse.
At the same time, however, Wallace said with few hotel options in the downtown area, finding a short-term rental may be the only way some visitors can stay a night or two in the city.
He said he also sympathizes with homeowners who feel they have the right to use their properties as they see fit, especially when they aren’t able to be here year-round but still have to pay bills on their homes.
Wallace said they often hear about people going ahead and using their homes for short-term rentals even in areas where that is prohibited.
“Without solid regulation on the books, we don’t have a neat, fair way of dealing with that situation,” Wallace said. “It’s one of those tough issues.”
City council members in Lake City also have been grappling with this issue and in June approved a resolution opposing the state legislation removing the local government’s ability to regulate short-term rentals in their communities.
“We think that should be done at the local level,” Lake City Mayor Brad Seger said at the time. “We feel that all local communities should have the right to regulate their rentals.”
Seger said the city council had treated renters well and avoided charging them extra or taxing them. However, if the state were to remove the local government’s ability to regulate or started regulating short-term rentals themselves, Seger said he was unsure how that would affect the community.
“I don’t know what the state has in mind if they can get control of that,” Seger said. “If they want to put extra taxes on them, I don’t know.”
According to the House Fiscal Agency, the following entities have indicated support of the bill: Michigan Realtors, Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors, Mackinac Center for Public Policy, Rental Property Owners Association of Michigan, Michigan Chamber of Commerce and Airbnb.
The following entities have indicated opposition to the bill: Michigan Municipal League, Michigan Townships Association, Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, and a number of individual cities and townships in Michigan.
Following passage through the House of Representatives, the bill was referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.
